RPO pins promotion badges on two police officers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera region, Syed Ashfaq Anwar and District Police Officer (DPO) Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmed on Monday pinned promotion badges on two senior police officers-Acting SPs, Irfanullah (SP Paharpur) and Ali Hamza Butt (SP City).

A ceremony was held at the RPO office where the police officers were pinned promotion badges in light of the directives of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed.

Addressing the ceremony, RPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar congratulated the promoted officers,saying the police department expected its officers to serve the public with honesty, dedication, and a strong sense of duty.

He urged the officers to utilize all available resources to maintain law and order and to become the voice of the oppressed wherever they were posted.

The RPO stressed the importance of playing a prominent role in eliminating fear from the hearts of the people and wiping out crime from the area.

APP/slm