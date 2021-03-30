UrduPoint.com
RPO Pins Ranks Onto Newly-promoted Police Officers

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar on Tuesday pinned ranks of senior positions onto police officers in a simple ceremony organised here at the RPO office.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt. ® Anwar ul Haq, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas and other police officers.

The RPO pinned the ranks of Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) onto recently promoted SSP Operations Rawalpindi Rana Shoaib Mehmood and SSP Investigation Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal.

Establishment Division has issued a notification regarding promotion of the police officers.

The RPO congratulating the newly promoted police officers, told them that their responsibilities for better policing had increased.

"You have ample experience of police service; therefore, you will have to guide your juniors for better policing," he said.

The DC and the CPO also congratulated the newly promoted police officers.

