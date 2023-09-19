Open Menu

RPO Pins SP Rank's Badge To Newly Promoted SP Ishaq Khan

Published September 19, 2023

RPO pins SP rank's badge to newly promoted SP Ishaq Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Mehmood Satti and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) SP Shabbir Hussain on Tuesday pinned the badge of rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) to newly promoted police officer Ishaq Khan.

The RPO congratulated the promoted officer on his promotion and wished him all the best for the future.

Speaking on this occasion, the RPO asked the promoted officer that later achieved this position with hard work and ability, adding, the departmental promotion and increase in rank in the police service actually reflects an increase in responsibilities.

He urged the newly appointed SP City Dera Ishaq Khan and SP Saddar Umar Hayat to take all possible measures to improve the law and order situation in their respective areas.

He asked them to carry out their official duties with good faith and honesty to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

He said the promoted officers should play the role of best team leader in order to make full use of the abilities of their subordinates so that the problems of the citizens could be solved on a priority basis.

