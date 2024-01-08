(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Mehmood Satti along with District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Monday pinned the badge of Superintendent of Police (SP) rank to newly promoted police officer Muhammad Arshad Khan.

The RPO congratulated the promoted officer on his promotion and wished him all the best for the future.

Speaking on this occasion, the RPO asked the newly promoted officer that he achieved this position with hard work and ability, adding, that the departmental promotions and increase in ranks in the police service reflect an increase in responsibilities.

He advised newly promoted SP Muhammad Arshad Khan to carry out his official duties with the same spirit of faith and honesty for protecting the life and property of the citizens.