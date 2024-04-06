RPO pledges swift action on business community concerns

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Babar Sarfraz Alpa said that the issues of trader’s community will be resolved on priority and law and order will be ensured at any cost

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Babar Sarfraz Alpa said that the issues of trader’s community will be resolved on priority and law and order will be ensured at any cost.

He said while addressing a meeting held at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Saturday.

The President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Saqib Rafeeq, welcomed him along with group leader Sahil Atif, Senior Vice President of RCCI, Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, RCCI members, President of the Traders Association Rawalpindi, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries/VP FPCCI Tariq Jadoon.

During the meeting, discussions were held on all issues related to the business community.

The President Chamber and others congratulated the RPO on taking charge of Rawalpindi Region. Detailed discussions were held on bilateral issues, and the President Chamber of Commerce and other members informed the RPO about their suggestions and current issues.

RPO Rawalpindi said the issues pertaining to the business community will be resolved on a priority basis, the law and order will be ensured to grow the economy, for which all possible measures are being taken.

While talking on the occasion RPO said that the Rawalpindi Safe City Project would be fully operational by the end of May, which would help in taking more effective measures to tackle criminals. Furthermore, the establishing peace and security is essential for the revival of the national economy, for which joint efforts are imperative.

The RPO appreciated the recommendation of establishing Trade Dispute Committees in police stations and said that it would help in finding alternative solutions to resolve issues.

The RPO vowed to eliminate encroachments and to address traffic issues with the coordination of business fraternity.

The RPO further stated that a joint meeting will also be held after Eid to address the common goal.

The President Chamber of Commerce presented a commemorative shield to the RPO Rawalpindi.