RPO Praises Police For Their Services In Ensuring Peace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2022 | 08:21 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand, Sajjad Khan on Thursday lauded the sacrifices rendered by police and public for maintaining peace and order in Malakand Division.

He said that efforts would be continued to ensure peace in the area.

He expressed these views while addressing elders of Swat region, Dispute Resolution Council members, trade union here at Javed Iqbal Shaheed Police Line Kabal Swat. District Police Officer Swat Shafiullah Gandapur, SP Special Branch Pir Zarbadshah and other police officers were also present.

RPO said that police needed to take timely action on any information they received from the public to prevent anti-social activities. He also urged public to cooperate with police in maintaining peace in the region.

He also praised efforts of Dispute Resolution Council and said that its members have performed tremendously in resolving public disputes and problems in an amicable way. He also directed police force to work professionally and come up to expectations of people.

