RPO Presides Over Meeting On Operational Duties

Published February 10, 2022

Regional Police Officer, Bahawalpur range, Shair Akbar presided over meeting on investigation and operational duties at his office here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer, Bahawalpur range, Shair Akbar presided over meeting on investigation and operational duties at his office here.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Abadit Nisar, DPO, Rahimyar Khan, Muhammad Ali Zia, DPO, Bahawalnagar, Muhammad Zafar Buzdar and other police officials.

The meeting reviewed performance of E-Police App and other Information Technologies facilities adopted by Bahawalpur police.

The RPO emphasized the need to utilize all available latest technologies in police investigation system.

He urged the DPOs to keep in view the good reputation of officials in their transfer and posting.

More Stories From Pakistan

>