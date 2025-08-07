RPO presides over meeting regarding law and order

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abbas Majeed Marwat has presided over a high-level meeting on law and order and the arrival of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A).

The meeting discussed the overall law and order situation, crime prevention, and the arrival of Chehlum.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Dr. Zahidullah, DPO ,Karak Shahbaz Elahi, DPO Hangu Abdul Samad, SP CTD Sadat Khan, and DSP CTD Hangu Islamuddin.

During the meeting, the district police officers gave a detailed briefing to the RPO about the law and order situation, crime

prevention and the arrival of Chehlum in their respective districts.

On this occasion, the RPO issued instructions to the officers and said that effective prevention of crimes and protection of the life and property of the public should be ensured at all costs.

He directed to make the security arrangements foolproof on the occasion of the upcoming Chehlum and said that meetings should be held with religious leaders belonging to all schools of thought at the district level to promote mutual

harmony and avoid any untoward incident.

