RPO Presides Over Meeting Regarding Law And Order
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 11:50 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abbas Majeed Marwat has presided over a high-level meeting on law and order and the arrival of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A).
The meeting discussed the overall law and order situation, crime prevention, and the arrival of Chehlum.
The meeting was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Dr. Zahidullah, DPO ,Karak Shahbaz Elahi, DPO Hangu Abdul Samad, SP CTD Sadat Khan, and DSP CTD Hangu Islamuddin.
During the meeting, the district police officers gave a detailed briefing to the RPO about the law and order situation, crime
prevention and the arrival of Chehlum in their respective districts.
On this occasion, the RPO issued instructions to the officers and said that effective prevention of crimes and protection of the life and property of the public should be ensured at all costs.
He directed to make the security arrangements foolproof on the occasion of the upcoming Chehlum and said that meetings should be held with religious leaders belonging to all schools of thought at the district level to promote mutual
harmony and avoid any untoward incident.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership
Korea logs record high current account surplus in June
UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatigue syndrome
UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day
China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months
ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth
July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2025
Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..
Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative
Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO presides over meeting regarding law and order38 seconds ago
-
FSA takes action against beverage seller31 minutes ago
-
Free Mega Medical Camp organized at Taluka Hospital Warah31 minutes ago
-
E-police post app being used to control crimes in district41 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 316,100 cusecs water41 minutes ago
-
MPA meets elder leader, discusses various issues51 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 2 hurt as tree falls on tent in IIOJK's Kulgam town51 minutes ago
-
Zero waste drive underway under CPP in district51 minutes ago
-
UNICEF strengthens partnership with University of Peshawar1 hour ago
-
PM grieved over death of former LHC CJ Mian Allah Nawaz1 hour ago
-
President strongly condemns Mastung terror attack on security forces3 hours ago
-
Regional Director Ombudsman visits RHC Daur, Basic Health Unit Plus10 hours ago