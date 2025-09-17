RPO prioritizes professional training for police force

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Syed Ashfaq Anwar on Wednesday said that providing professional and high-quality training to the police force was among his foremost priorities.

He stressed that all available resources will be utilized to ensure the presence of experienced and highly educated instructors, along with modern facilities, at the Police Training school Dera Ismail Khan.

The RPO made these remarks during a surprise visit to the Police Training School, where he reviewed security arrangements and inspected ongoing construction works, including newly built barracks for recruits.

Director Police Training School, Gul Shaid Khan, briefed the RPO on the security measures and the ongoing development projects. The RPO expressed satisfaction over the progress and reiterated the importance of equipping recruits with professional training in a secure and well-facilitated environment.

APP/akt