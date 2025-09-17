RPO Prioritizes Professional Training For Police Force
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Syed Ashfaq Anwar on Wednesday said that providing professional and high-quality training to the police force was among his foremost priorities.
He stressed that all available resources will be utilized to ensure the presence of experienced and highly educated instructors, along with modern facilities, at the Police Training school Dera Ismail Khan.
The RPO made these remarks during a surprise visit to the Police Training School, where he reviewed security arrangements and inspected ongoing construction works, including newly built barracks for recruits.
Director Police Training School, Gul Shaid Khan, briefed the RPO on the security measures and the ongoing development projects. The RPO expressed satisfaction over the progress and reiterated the importance of equipping recruits with professional training in a secure and well-facilitated environment.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank
Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October
'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah
Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi
EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices
Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025
UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference
'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi
14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'
Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November
Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Journalists in Wana face threats over extortion reports2 minutes ago
-
RPO prioritizes professional training for police force2 minutes ago
-
3 suspects arrested, drugs recovered2 minutes ago
-
Case registered against Gepco officials after 4 electrocuted in Sialkot2 minutes ago
-
5,000 bags of potatoes burnt12 minutes ago
-
Gilani seeks international support for flood relief12 minutes ago
-
Director Social Welfare visits Sanatzaar Mianwali22 minutes ago
-
Capital's communities, NGOs celebrating Rabi-ul- Awwal month by offering free meal to underserved22 minutes ago
-
Chairman PEC meets Chief Secretary, AJK to address engineers’ issues32 minutes ago
-
Residents’ problems to be resolved on priority basis: DC32 minutes ago
-
Mudassar Gujjar assumes charge as SP Punjab Highway Patrol Sargodha32 minutes ago
-
16 beggars arrested32 minutes ago