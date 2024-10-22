RPO promotes 11 police officials as SI

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan promoted 11 police officials to the rank of Sub-Inspector across the division.

The RPO issued these orders while conducting Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting here on Tuesday in which District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Dr.

Asad Ejaaz Malhi, DPO Khushaab Touqeer Muhammad Naeem, DPO Mianwali Muhammad Akhtar Farooq, DPO Bhakkar Muhammad Abdullah and Assistant Director Asima Mosa participated.

Police spokesperson Abid Hussain said that 21 promotion cases were remained under discussion for promotion, however,11 ASIs qualify for getting promotion in next grade as Sub-Inspectors.

The promoted officials included-- Hameedullah, Nasir Mehmood, Parwaiz Akhtar, Shah Jahangir, Saad-ullah Abid, Muhammad Ishtiaq, Muhammad Mumtaz, Attaullah, Riasat Ali, Ehsanullah and Shafiullah.