BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood has promoted 77 police officers of Bahawalpur Range.

According to the official sources, 32 Assistant Sub-Inspectors and 45 Head Constables were among the promoted officers.

The promotion of these officers was approved by Department Promotion board held on 31 July.