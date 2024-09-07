Open Menu

RPO Proposes 18 New Police Stations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2024 | 07:37 PM

RPO proposes 18 new police stations

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry has proposed establishment of 18 new police stations across the Multan region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry has proposed establishment of 18 new police stations across the Multan region.

The initiative aims to bolster crime prevention efforts and improve police efficiency in the region, said the RPO.

According to a spokesman for the regional police, work is already under way to identify and acquire suitable pieces of land for establishing new police stations.

"District Police Officer Lodhran Kamran Mumtaz has successfully secured seven kanals of land in Kehror Pacca for establishing one of the proposed police stations. The land acquisition has been made possible with the strong support of the local community, reflecting their trust in the police," a spokesman added.

Under the proposal, the Multan district is slated to receive six new police stations, Vehari four, Khanewal five and Lodhran district three police stations.

Related Topics

Multan Police Khanewal Lodhran Vehari

Recent Stories

Man shot dead mysteriously

Man shot dead mysteriously

3 minutes ago
 Work on DI Khan Int’l airport, inauguration of C ..

Work on DI Khan Int’l airport, inauguration of Chashma lift bank canal this ye ..

4 minutes ago
 Minister visits Muzaffargarh, inspects registratio ..

Minister visits Muzaffargarh, inspects registration of the disabled

5 minutes ago
 Man killed in road accident

Man killed in road accident

24 minutes ago
 Venice set to award Golden Lion after star-filled ..

Venice set to award Golden Lion after star-filled competition

26 minutes ago
 Pakistani fruit, juice exports to China surge this ..

Pakistani fruit, juice exports to China surge this year

26 minutes ago
MotoGP leader Martin roars to victory in San Marin ..

MotoGP leader Martin roars to victory in San Marino sprint

26 minutes ago
 CDA chairman conducts comprehensive review of proj ..

CDA chairman conducts comprehensive review of projects

26 minutes ago
 Dolphin Squad arrests 33 over law-violations

Dolphin Squad arrests 33 over law-violations

26 minutes ago
 Smoke and screams: The horror of Kenya's school do ..

Smoke and screams: The horror of Kenya's school dorm inferno

26 minutes ago
 BISE postpones papers due to Eid Milad holiday

BISE postpones papers due to Eid Milad holiday

26 minutes ago
 Clean environment for future generations PML-N gov ..

Clean environment for future generations PML-N govt's priority: Marriyum

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan