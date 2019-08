RPO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit at Police Station Naseerabad

Regional Police Officer RPO Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ihsan Tufail Tuesday conducted a surprise visit at Police Station Naseerabad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer RPO Rawalpindi , Muhammad Ihsan Tufail Tuesday conducted a surprise visit at Police Station Naseerabad.

During his visit, RPO expressed his concerns for not maintaining record in proper condition and lack of cleanliness arrangements in police station and ordered to City Police Officer (CPO) capt Muhammad Faisal Rana to initiate inquiry against Station House Officer (SHO) Naseerabad and its clerk.

He also directed CPO Rawalpindi to complete its inquiry in detail with in fifteen days.