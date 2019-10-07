UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPO Rawalpindi Conducts Surprise Visit To Police Station Civil Lines

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 09:49 PM

RPO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Police Station Civil Lines

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ihsan Tufail Monday conducted a surprise visit to Police Station Civil Lines

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ihsan Tufail Monday conducted a surprise visit to Police Station Civil Lines.

During his visit, the RPO also inspected the front desk, record, lock up and whole the building.

He said unlawful detention and the concept of private torture cells in the name of investigation was the wholly unbearable and worst example of law-breaking.

The RPO said it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Visit Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

National Games torch reaches Quetta: Abdul Khaliq ..

1 minute ago

US Abandoning Kurds in Northeast Syria Ahead of Tu ..

1 minute ago

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Erbil

2 minutes ago

Kashmir issue needs resolution in accordance with ..

2 minutes ago

Usman Buzdar remembers martyrs of 2005 earthquake

8 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister summons cabinet meeting on O ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.