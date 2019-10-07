RPO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Police Station Civil Lines

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ihsan Tufail Monday conducted a surprise visit to Police Station Civil Lines

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi , Muhammad Ihsan Tufail Monday conducted a surprise visit to Police Station Civil Lines.

During his visit, the RPO also inspected the front desk, record, lock up and whole the building.

He said unlawful detention and the concept of private torture cells in the name of investigation was the wholly unbearable and worst example of law-breaking.

The RPO said it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.