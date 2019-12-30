RPO Rawalpindi Conducts Surprise Visit To Saddar Beroni Police Station
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 06:58 PM
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajak Monday paid a surprise visit to Saddar Beroni, police station
During his visit, the RPO also inspected the whole building including front desk, record and lock up.
On the occasion, Tajak directed the SHO to ensure his presence compulsory between 3:00pm to 5:00pm to redress the complaints of the citizens.
The RPO said it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of people.
He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those found negligent in performing their duties.
Safety of citizens was the top most priority of police department and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he added.