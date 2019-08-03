RPO Rawalpindi for gearing up preparedness for floods

Regional Police officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Ahsan Tufail Saturday directed the cops deployed at riverside posts to gearing up preparedness for any eventually especially floods besides keeping constant vigil over the movement of outlaws especially drugs smugglers thorough river routes

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Regional Police officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Ahsan Tufail Saturday directed the cops deployed at riverside posts to gearing up preparedness for any eventually especially floods besides keeping constant vigil over the movement of outlaws especially drugs smugglers thorough river routes.

He expressed these views during his surprise visit to riverside post Jabba in Hazro .

District Police Officer Syed Ali Akbar and Sub Divisional Police Officer Hazro circle Ghulam Asghar Chandia was also present on this occasion.

The RPO said that the Punjab police had been utilizing all available resources to get rid of anti-social elements and ensure the safety of property and life of the public.

He said that as many as 49 riverine posts have been set up in eight districts of Punjab to restrict movement of terrorists and criminals. He said that special police force has deployed at riverine posts to curb crimes, strengthen rescue and relief operations during floods and help protect the endangered Indus dolphin.

On this occasion, the RPO has also directed the SDPO to compile monthly reports of patrolling boats, number of personals and fuel expenditure of all riverine check posts and to share performance report with CPO of last 6 months of all riverine check posts.