RPO Rawalpindi hold Open Court at Rawat police station to address public complaints

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Babar Sarfaraz Alpa on Tuesday held an open court at Rawat Police Station to hear and resolve public grievances, a police spokesperson said.

In the court, citizens presented various complaints and applications.

The RPO issued on-the-spot directions to the officers concerned, stressing that all cases must be handled transparently, impartially and within the stipulated timeframe.

He directed that detailed reports be submitted on each complaint.

Speaking to participants, Babar Sarfaraz Alpa said the aim of such open courts is to provide immediate relief to citizens and strengthen direct communication between the police and the public. “The provision of justice is being ensured through open courts,” he noted.

He added that the initiative would continue in the future to ensure swift justice and build greater public trust in the police force.