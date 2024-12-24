Open Menu

RPO Rawalpindi Holds Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM

RPO Rawalpindi holds Christmas cake cutting ceremony

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfaraz Alpa on Thursday held a special cake cutting ceremony in connection with the upcoming Christmas festival.

Besides Deputy Inspector General Malik Naeem Akhtar and other staff, all the Christian employees posted at the Regional Police Office attended the ceremony, a police spokesman said.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Alpa said the Rawalpindi Region Police shared the happiness of its Christian employees who were fulfilling their responsibilities to the fullest.

The Christian community members, he added, were hardworking and dutiful, who were performing their duties in all important institutions of Pakistan with honesty and dedication.

Expressing best wishes to the Christian employees, the RPO distributed cash prizes among them.

Later, the ADIG along with the Christian employees cut the Christmas cake.

The Christian employees on the occasion thanked the RPO for organizing the ceremony.

