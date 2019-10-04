RPO Rawalpindi Holds Khuli Katchery

Regional Police officer(RPO) Muhammad Ahsan Tufail, on the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, conducted Khuli Katcheri in his office here on Friday

It was attended among others by a large number of citizens from four districts of the region while Police officers concerned were also present on the occasion.

People recorded their complaints and presented applications for the redressal of their complaints. Majority of complainants were related to the police department regarding the illegal land possession, and misuse of power.

He listened the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to concerned departments.

The RPO said that solid steps were being taken to provide relief to the citizens and their grievances were being addressed properly.