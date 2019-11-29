UrduPoint.com
RPO Rawalpindi Holds 'Khuli Katchery'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 06:30 PM

Regional Police officer, Muhammad Ahsan Tufail here pm Friday conducted Khuli Katcheri in his office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Regional Police officer, Muhammad Ahsan Tufail here pm Friday conducted Khuli Katcheri in his office.

The 'Khuli Katchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens from four districts of the region including Attock, chaklwal, Jhelum and Rawalpindi while officers concerned were also present on the occasion.

The people recorded their complaints and presented applications for the redressal of their complaints.

Majority of complainants were related to the police department regarding the illegal land possession, and misuse of power.

The RPO listened the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to concerned departments.

The RPO said that no negligence or irregularity would be tolerated in this regard.

He added that delinquents would be punished and strict departmental action would be taken against corrupt and non- professional police officers.

