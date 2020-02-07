UrduPoint.com
RPO Rawalpindi Holds Meeting To Resolve Issues Of Policemen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 07:39 PM

RPO Rawalpindi holds meeting to resolve issues of policemen

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Sohail Habib Tajak Friday conducted a special meeting in which matters related to police were discussed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO), Sohail Habib Tajak Friday conducted a special meeting in which matters related to police were discussed.

RPO listened to the issues of police personnel from District Rawalpindi individually and issued orders for their solution.

Police officials told their issues during the meeting which were resolved accordingly as per law.

Sohail Tajak, on the occasion said, "Officers and officials should share their problems with me and I will resolve them."All resources which were required for performing the duties by the police would be provided, he said.

