RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO), Sohail Habib Tajak Friday held khuli Katchery at his office with an aim to resolve public issues.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended by a large number of citizens from the four districts of the region while officers concerned were also present on the occasion.

People recorded their complaints and presented applications for the redressal of their complaints.

RPO listened the complaints of the citizens and issued orders to the concerned on the spot.