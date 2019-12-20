RPO Rawalpindi Holds Open Court To Address People's Issues
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 07:33 PM
Regional Police Officer (RPO), Sohail Habib Tajak Friday held khuli Katchery at his office with an aim to resolve public issues
The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended by a large number of citizens from the four districts of the region while officers concerned were also present on the occasion.
People recorded their complaints and presented applications for the redressal of their complaints.
RPO listened the complaints of the citizens and issued orders to the concerned on the spot.