RPO Rawalpindi Holds Open Court To Address People's Issues

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 08:11 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO), Sohail Habib Tajak Friday held khuli Katchery at this office aimd at to resolve the public issues at their doorsteps.

It was attended by a large number of people from the four district.

People have submitted their complaints in a written form for the redressal of their issues.

The RPO listened the complaints and issued orders on the spot to office concerned.

He also directed to police official for keeping close liasion with the people and protect their life & property at all cost.

He has also appealed to Civil Society to cooperate with Police for ensuring durable peace in the region.

