RPO Rawalpindi Holds Open Court To Address Public Complaints

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 09:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, held an open court at the Regional Police Office, following the Punjab government's open-door policy and the vision of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab.

According to police spokesman, the citizens from all five districts of the region Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Murree presented in the open court and submitted complaints pertaining to various issues.

Muhammad Nabi, a resident of Rawalpindi, told the RPO that he wanted to register a case regarding a money transaction.

The RPO directed SSP Operations Rawalpindi to take action on his request.

Another citizen, Nadeem Ahmed, also from Rawalpindi, took stance and wanted to change the investigation of case at Naseerabad Police Station.

The RPO instructed SSP Investigation Rawalpindi to look into the matter.

Aamir from Taxila complained that he was receiving threats over the mobile phone from people related to his case. The

RPO ordered the SDPO Taxila to take immediate steps and ensure his safety.

For other complaints, the RPO directed the relevant officers to act quickly and submit reports within the given time.

Speaking to the media, RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa said that such open courts will help improve the quality of policing and ensure timely justice for the people.

