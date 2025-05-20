RPO Rawalpindi inspects police stations to review performance

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfaraz Alpa, visited several police stations in the district, including Gujjar Khan, Mandra, Rawat, and Morgah

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfaraz Alpa, visited several police stations in the district, including Gujjar Khan, Mandra, Rawat, and Morgah.

During his visit, he inspected the condition of the police station buildings, front desks, case referrals, and record keeping.

He also reviewed the performance of police staff and other professional activities.

RPO Alpa emphasized the importance of treating citizens with respect and a smiling face

He said that police should focus on public welfare and ensure quick and transparent investigations to deliver

justice.

"The public should feel safe and address their problems when they visit a police station," he said. "It is our duty to serve them with honesty and dedication.".