RPO Rawalpindi pays surprise visit to Police Station RA Bazaar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer RPO Rawalpindi , Muhammad Ihsan Tufail Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Police Station R.A Bazaar.

During his visit, he visited front desk, lock up of police station and inspected the building.

RPO said that it is the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who would be found negligent in performing their duties.