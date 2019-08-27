RPO Rawalpindi reviews security arrangements for Muharram in Chakwal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ihsan Tufail Tuesday reviewed security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Harram in Chakwal and directed to strengthen the security of Majalis, processions and Imambargahs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi , Muhammad Ihsan Tufail Tuesday reviewed security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Harram in Chakwal and directed to strengthen the security of Majalis, processions and Imambargahs.

According to a handout issued by the Office of RPO, he said there is dire need for maintaining atmosphere of religious harmony and brotherhood at all levels.

He said that Standard Operating Procedures SOPs must be followed in letter and spirit adding that no negligence would be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the responsible.

The police high ups should personally monitor all the main congregations, picketing and patrolling must be intensified during dispersal of religious gatherings, the RPO said.