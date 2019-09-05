UrduPoint.com
RPO Rawalpindi Reviews Security Arrangements For Muharram Processions

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 08:13 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ihsan Tufail Thursday reviewed security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Harram and directed to further strengthen the security of Majalis / processions and Imambargahs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ihsan Tufail Thursday reviewed security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Harram and directed to further strengthen the security of Majalis / processions and Imambargahs.

According to a handout issued by the Office of RPO, he said there was dire need for maintaining atmosphere of religious harmony and brotherhood at all levels.

He said that Standard Operating Procedures SOPs must be followed in letter and spirit adding that no negligence would be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the responsible.

The Police high ups should personally monitor all the main congregations, picketing and patrolling must be intensified during dispersal of religious gatherings", the RPO said.

He made it clear that no one would be allowed to stand on rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the routes of mourning processions and carry the weapons.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana, Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Operations, Divisional SPs, SDPOs and other officials were present on the occasion.

