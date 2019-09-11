RPO Rawalpindi reviews security arrangements of 11th Muharram procession

Regional Police Officer RPO Muhammad Ihsan Tufail on Wednesday reviewed security arrangements of the 11th Muharram procession which was taken out in the vicinity of Chor Chowk, Peshwar Road Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer RPO Muhammad Ihsan Tufail on Wednesday reviewed security arrangements of the 11th Muharram procession which was taken out in the vicinity of Chor Chowk, Peshwar Road

According to handout issued by RPO office, City Police Officer CPO Capt (R)Muhammad Faisal Rana, SSP Operation Ayed Ali Akbar, SSP investigation Muhammad Faisla, SP Potohar and others were also present on the occasion.

CPO briefed about the security plan put on place and informed RPO that as many as 1300 policemen were deployed to guard the mourning procession.

Security officials were deployed on rooftops of nearby buildings and along roadsides to avoid any untoward incident.

RPO expressed his entire satisfaction over the security arrangements on the occassion.

City Traffic Police (CTP) had issued a diversion plan to regulate traffic during 11th Muharram procession held at Chor Chowk.

According to traffic plan, the parking of vehicles, motorcycles and hand push carts along with route of procession was banned to avert any untoward incident.