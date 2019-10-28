UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPO Rawalpindi Reviews Security Arrangements Of Procession Held At Chor Chowk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 06:46 PM

RPO Rawalpindi reviews security arrangements of procession held at Chor Chowk

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Ihsan Tufail on Monday reviewed security arrangements of the mourning procession which was taken out in the vicinity of Chor Chowk, Peshwar Road Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Ihsan Tufail on Monday reviewed security arrangements of the mourning procession which was taken out in the vicinity of Chor Chowk, Peshwar Road Rawalpindi.

According to handout issued by RPO office, City Police Officer CPO Capt (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana, SSP Operation Tariq Walliat, SSP investigation Muhammad Faisal, SP Potohar and others were also present on the occasion.

CPO briefed about the security plan put on place where the officials were deployed to guard the mourning procession.

Security officials were also deployed on rooftops of nearby buildings and along roadsides to avoid any untoward incident.

RPO expressed his satisfaction over the security arrangements on the occasion.

City Traffic Police (CTP) had issued a diversion plan to regulate traffic for the procession held at Chor Chowk.

According to traffic plan, the parking of vehicles, motorcycles and hand push carts along with route of procession was banned to avert any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Cyclone cat. 4 will gradually decrease in next 48 ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court summons interior ministry to ..

9 seconds ago

Punjab Food Authority seals two outlets, imposes f ..

11 seconds ago

Truck driver remanded at UK court over 39 dead mig ..

13 seconds ago

Sahiwal killings: Punjab govt files appeal against ..

14 seconds ago

Crackdown on drug-peddlers continues near edu inst ..

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.