RPO Rawalpindi reviews security arrangements of procession held at Chor Chowk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Ihsan Tufail on Monday reviewed security arrangements of the mourning procession which was taken out in the vicinity of Chor Chowk, Peshwar Road

According to handout issued by RPO office, City Police Officer CPO Capt (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana, SSP Operation Tariq Walliat, SSP investigation Muhammad Faisal, SP Potohar and others were also present on the occasion.

CPO briefed about the security plan put on place where the officials were deployed to guard the mourning procession.

Security officials were also deployed on rooftops of nearby buildings and along roadsides to avoid any untoward incident.

RPO expressed his satisfaction over the security arrangements on the occasion.

City Traffic Police (CTP) had issued a diversion plan to regulate traffic for the procession held at Chor Chowk.

According to traffic plan, the parking of vehicles, motorcycles and hand push carts along with route of procession was banned to avert any untoward incident.