RPO reinstates 16 terminated officials

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry has conditionally reinstated 16 police officials.

The RPO convened an orderly room on Thursday to hear the appeals of 16 dismissed police officers including a sub-inspector, a head constable and 14 constables.

The reinstated officers had previously been dismissed for refusing to perform their duties. In a move aimed at promoting reform and rehabilitation, the RPO reinstated them to their positions after imposing the penalty of a one-year increment stoppage.

Addressing the officers, he firmly reminded them of the gravity of their responsibilities and issued a stern warning that future negligence or misconduct would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Among those reinstated were officers from District Lodhran, including Sub-Inspector Ashfaq Ahmed, Head Constable Muhammad Abid and Constables Muhammad Imran, Asad Israr, Shafqat Javed, Ramzan Ashraf, Muhammad Asif, Amir Fida, Muhammad Sanwal, Muhammad Mujahid, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Bilal, Tahir Rasheed, Faisal Rehman, Nasser Abbas and Masood Hamza.

The decision reflects the leadership’s focus on upholding discipline while providing a path for redemption. The officers were strongly urged to perform their duties with the utmost professionalism and integrity, ensuring the safety and service of the community they were entrusted to protect. The RPO’s actions underscore the importance of accountability within the police force while fostering a culture of commitment and excellence.