RPO reinstates six policemen, orders inquiry against four others

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan, Captain (Retired) Muhammad Suhail Chaudhry, has decided on several appeals filed by dismissed policemen, reinstating some, upholding dismissals in other cases, and ordering further inquiries into a few

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan, Captain (Retired) Muhammad Suhail Chaudhry, has decided on several appeals filed by dismissed policemen, reinstating some, upholding dismissals in other cases, and ordering further inquiries into a few.

Presiding over the Orderly Room proceedings on Wednesday, the RPO said all appeals were being decided strictly on merit to ensure justice and fairness for every member of the disciplined force.

The RPO accepted the appeal of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Shahid Iqbal, converting his dismissal into the penalty of stoppage of two annual increments. Similarly, Sub-Inspector Ghaus Muhammad and ASI Shoukat Ali were reinstated after allegations against them were not proven.

Meanwhile, appeals of ASIs Imran Sarwar and Muhammad Nawaz, who had challenged their demotion, were rejected. Likewise, constables Ghulam Fareed, Muhammad Iqbal, and Ayub Khawar failed to overturn their dismissal from service.

The dismissal orders of three constables – Muhammad Sajjad, Mubashir Luqman, and Shafqat Raza – were converted into stoppage of two increments, and they were reinstated.

In other cases, the appeals of ASI Muhammad Shahmeer and constables Faisal ur Rahman and Muhammad Aslam were referred for further inquiry by the SP Regional Investigations Branch, while the case of constable Muhammad Atiq was entrusted to DSP Traffic Range for re-investigation.