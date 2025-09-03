RPO Reinstates Six Policemen, Orders Inquiry Against Four Others
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 09:42 PM
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan, Captain (Retired) Muhammad Suhail Chaudhry, has decided on several appeals filed by dismissed policemen, reinstating some, upholding dismissals in other cases, and ordering further inquiries into a few
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan, Captain (Retired) Muhammad Suhail Chaudhry, has decided on several appeals filed by dismissed policemen, reinstating some, upholding dismissals in other cases, and ordering further inquiries into a few.
Presiding over the Orderly Room proceedings on Wednesday, the RPO said all appeals were being decided strictly on merit to ensure justice and fairness for every member of the disciplined force.
The RPO accepted the appeal of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Shahid Iqbal, converting his dismissal into the penalty of stoppage of two annual increments. Similarly, Sub-Inspector Ghaus Muhammad and ASI Shoukat Ali were reinstated after allegations against them were not proven.
Meanwhile, appeals of ASIs Imran Sarwar and Muhammad Nawaz, who had challenged their demotion, were rejected. Likewise, constables Ghulam Fareed, Muhammad Iqbal, and Ayub Khawar failed to overturn their dismissal from service.
The dismissal orders of three constables – Muhammad Sajjad, Mubashir Luqman, and Shafqat Raza – were converted into stoppage of two increments, and they were reinstated.
In other cases, the appeals of ASI Muhammad Shahmeer and constables Faisal ur Rahman and Muhammad Aslam were referred for further inquiry by the SP Regional Investigations Branch, while the case of constable Muhammad Atiq was entrusted to DSP Traffic Range for re-investigation.
Recent Stories
ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events
The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day
PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112b
Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pakistan
PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost B2B investment cooperation
Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBU ..
DC, CPO meet South African delegation
CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs
ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case
CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance
Two killed in separate incidents
Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events27 minutes ago
-
The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day27 minutes ago
-
Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)33 minutes ago
-
DC, CPO meet South African delegation17 minutes ago
-
CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs33 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case33 minutes ago
-
CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance33 minutes ago
-
Two killed in separate incidents33 minutes ago
-
Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan40 minutes ago
-
Bugti visits Civil Hospital, CMH to inquire after injured of Quetta blast40 minutes ago
-
Court halts controversial “Victoria Night” festival40 minutes ago
-
Analysts term President Xi–PM Shehbaz meeting in Beijing as milestone in Pak-China relations40 minutes ago