RPO Review Security Arrangements In Lower Dir
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand, Sher Akbar on Friday visited various posts in Lower Dir and reviewed security arrangements.
During visit, he inspected security measures in Khangari Police Station and checked record of daily activities.
He also visited Police Station Chakdarra and inspected ongoing construction work.
Speaking on the occasion, he discussed steps being taken for security of police personnel on outposts and directed authorities to beef up security for safety of police force.
He also urged police to remain vigilant and perform duties abiding by approved safety protocols.
