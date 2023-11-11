Open Menu

RPO Reviewed Traffic Arrangements During HQ Visit

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khurram Ali visited Traffic Headquarters to review traffic arrangements put in place here on Saturday.

Expressing his appreciation for the efforts aimed at raising awareness about traffic laws.

RPO also recognized the role played in controlling traffic road accidents and saving lives.

He emphasized the pivotal role of all officers and Jawans as the real face of Punjab Police, working tirelessly to ensure smooth traffic flow in all weather conditions.

He underscored the importance of respecting seniors, helping subordinates, practicing self-accountability, and maintaining good intentions.

Stressing the need for complete faith in Allah Almighty, he believed that this mindset would positively impact performance. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of displaying good manners during duty, rejecting all forms of discrimination and prejudice.

Earlier, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan provided a detailed overview, highlighting key areas such as the Ghulam Asghar Shaheed Driving school and other essential branches, including the Police Welfare Center.

while, RPO Syed Khurram Ali commended the initiatives to facilitate the provision of driving licenses in line with modern requirements.

