RPO reviews Chehlum security arrangements

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary and Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Aamir Khattak reviewed the security arrangements of the main procession regarding Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) at Hussain Agahi chowk.

He said cops have been deployed en route to the procession to ensure the safety of the mourners.

Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak said that the police and administration have jointly ensured security arrangements.

He directed officials not to allow anyone to join the procession without checking and searching through metal detectors.