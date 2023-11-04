Open Menu

RPO Reviews Construction Work Of Safe City Project

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2023 | 06:47 PM

RPO reviews construction work of Safe City Project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali here on Saturday visited the under construction Safe City project of Rawalpindi district and reviewed the progress on it, informed police spokesman.

On this occasion, the RPO issued instructions to the concerned authorities and said that the construction work should be accelerated and completed within the stipulated time. Delay in construction work would not be tolerated at any cost, he added.

He further said that the progress of the construction work would be reviewed on a daily basis.

The RPO said that according to the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Safe City project in Rawalpindi would be activated immediately after its completion, which would help in crime prevention and safety of citizens in Rawalpindi district.

He made it clear that it was the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

