RPO Reviews Crime Situation At 2 Police Stations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 07:02 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Shehzad Asif Khan reviewed the crime prevention situation in a meeting with police officers of Kot Momin and Shahpur police stations, here on Thursday

He directed the police officers to work with devotion and determination and adopt friendly behaviour with people visiting police stations.

The RPO, along with the DSPs and SHOs concerned, visited police stations in City, Shahpur and Kot Momin, the Traffic Office, and Service Centers. He made a detailed review of the police stations, front desk, and warehouse.

He said that police stations were being equipped with modern facilities, and all resources were being utilised to make the environment of police stations people-friendly.

