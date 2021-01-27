UrduPoint.com
RPO Reviews Development Project At Police Line Headquarters

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 08:39 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar on Wednesday visited Police Line Headquarters to review the ongoing development projects for the welfare of the force, informed police spokesman.

SSP Operations Shoaib Mehmood, SP Headquarters Kamran Hameed and senior police officers received and RPO was also briefed on the facilities provided at the Model Barracks which was appreciated by the RPO.

On the occasion, RPO Imran Ahmar also instructed them to upgrade to the style of Model Barracks to ensure the welfare of the force and provide them with the best accommodation facilities.

