RPO reviews facilities for police reinforcements on polio duty DI khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer(RPO) Muhammad Salim Marwat on Tuesday visited different places of the city to inspect facilities for police reinforcements that has been called from other districts for polio duty.

On the occasion, he issued instructions to the circle SDPOs to ensure availability of all required facilities including accommodation, security, food, water and electricity to the police jawans who had arrived from other districts for performing security duty during a five day anti-polio drive in the area.

In this regard, the RPO said no negligence would be tolerated and added that if any deficiency was found at any point, they should immediately inform the concerned SHO, SDPO, DPO or RPO so that the problems could be addressed immediately.

But, he warned that if any video went viral on social media, which was against the chain of command and police discipline, a strict departmental action would be taken against those found involved in violation of such discipline.

He stressed that collective efforts should be made to eradicate polio as per the national mission and urged policemen to perform their duties with high spirit of dedication.

Appreciating the services of the police force, the RPO said police jawans did not hesitate to make any kind of sacrifice and despite the challenges, police jawans had ensured the security of the polio workers in the past. He said that they would continue to perform their duty with the same spirit in future too.