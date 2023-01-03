UrduPoint.com

RPO Reviews Facilities For Police Reinforcements On Polio Duty DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2023 | 05:38 PM

RPO reviews facilities for police reinforcements on polio duty DI khan

Regional Police Officer(RPO) Muhammad Salim Marwat on Tuesday visited different places of the city to inspect facilities for police reinforcements that has been called from other districts for polio duty

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer(RPO) Muhammad Salim Marwat on Tuesday visited different places of the city to inspect facilities for police reinforcements that has been called from other districts for polio duty.

On the occasion, he issued instructions to the circle SDPOs to ensure availability of all required facilities including accommodation, security, food, water and electricity to the police jawans who had arrived from other districts for performing security duty during a five day anti-polio drive in the area.

In this regard, the RPO said no negligence would be tolerated and added that if any deficiency was found at any point, they should immediately inform the concerned SHO, SDPO, DPO or RPO so that the problems could be addressed immediately.

But, he warned that if any video went viral on social media, which was against the chain of command and police discipline, a strict departmental action would be taken against those found involved in violation of such discipline.

He stressed that collective efforts should be made to eradicate polio as per the national mission and urged policemen to perform their duties with high spirit of dedication.

Appreciating the services of the police force, the RPO said police jawans did not hesitate to make any kind of sacrifice and despite the challenges, police jawans had ensured the security of the polio workers in the past. He said that they would continue to perform their duty with the same spirit in future too.

Related Topics

Police Polio Electricity Water Social Media Same Circle All From

Recent Stories

Two political families plundered country for 30 ye ..

Two political families plundered country for 30 years: Imran Khan

16 minutes ago
 Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment ..

Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) should comp ..

5 minutes ago
 PHP police arrest seven accused in Faisalabad

PHP police arrest seven accused in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 Grief and anger in Russia over soldiers killed by ..

Grief and anger in Russia over soldiers killed by Ukraine strike

5 minutes ago
 Police arrested PO in old murder case in Kohat

Police arrested PO in old murder case in Kohat

5 minutes ago
 DPMIS digitizes data of 150,000 Persons With Disab ..

DPMIS digitizes data of 150,000 Persons With Disabilities

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.