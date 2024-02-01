RPO reviews facilities provided to businessmen at BFC

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Syed Khurram Ali here on Thursday visited the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) established in Rawalpindi Development Authority and reviewed all the facilities being provided to the businessmen

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Syed Khurram Ali here on Thursday visited the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) established in Rawalpindi Development Authority and reviewed all the facilities being provided to the businessmen.

Director General (DG) RDA, Saif Anwar Jappa was also present on this occasion.

The RPO was informed that the center has desks of 18 different departments including Police, Municipal Corporation, RDA, Small Industries, Local Government, Parks and Horticulture Authority, Water and Sanitation Agency, Environment, Irrigation, Tourism, Home Department, food Authority, Livestock and others.

The RPO said that the BFC has every facility to guide the applicants and expedite the No Objection Certificates’ issuance process. The business community was being facilitated and the NOC was being issued within the stipulated time frame to improve the business environment in Rawalpindi, he added.

The establishment of the center had facilitated the business community as all the facilities had been provided to the businessmen under one roof to start new businesses, he said.