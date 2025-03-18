RPO Reviews Law, Order
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Asif Shehzad Khan chaired a meeting at Police Lines Headquarters to review the crime situation and overall law and order, according to a police spokesman.
District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, SSP Investigation Sargodha, SSP Headquarters and other officials attended the meeting.
The RPO informed the officers about the priorities as per vision of the Inspector General of Police Punjab.
Best facilities should be provided to visiting citizens at police stations, he added.
He said that timely registration of cases should be ensured in any case, and negligence would not be tolerated.
Corruption, backing of criminal elements would not be tolerated, he warned.
