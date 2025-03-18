Open Menu

RPO Reviews Law, Order

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM

RPO reviews law, order

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Asif Shehzad Khan chaired a meeting at Police Lines Headquarters to review the crime situation and overall law and order, according to a police spokesman.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, SSP Investigation Sargodha, SSP Headquarters and other officials attended the meeting.

The RPO informed the officers about the priorities as per vision of the Inspector General of Police Punjab.

Best facilities should be provided to visiting citizens at police stations, he added.

He said that timely registration of cases should be ensured in any case, and negligence would not be tolerated.

Corruption, backing of criminal elements would not be tolerated, he warned.

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

7 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

22 minutes ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

54 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

55 minutes ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

1 hour ago
Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

2 hours ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

3 hours ago
 PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend follow ..

PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan