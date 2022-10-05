UrduPoint.com

RPO Reviews Law, Order Situation

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022 | 05:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Azher Akram held a meeting at his office on Wednesday and reviewed the crime status as well as law and order situation in the region.

According to a spokesman, all district police officers in the division including Sargodha, Bhakkar, Khushab and Mianwali, SSPs , DSPs and SHOs participated in the meeting through video-link.

The RPO directed all officials concerned to ensure foolproof security to protect the lives and properties of people.

He ordered for taking strict action against those involved in jubilant firing, wheelie-doing, showing stunts on motorcycles or any other activity against the law. He directed officials that FIRs should be registered on merit in all cases.

The RPO said: "My doors are open to help the families of police martyrs." He said that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent of their duties.

