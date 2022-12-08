RPO reviews law & order situation in Mianwali

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Region Muhammad Azher Akram on Thursday paid his visit to different Police stations of Mianwali and Police lines to review law and order situation across the district.

During his visit to Wanbachraan and Esa Khail police stations, he inspected different sections including police station lock up, admin section, front desks and women anti harassment counters.

RPO met the inmates and inquired about the facilities including mess being provided to them.

He directed concerned police to improve the quality of service delivery and immediate redress citizens complaints.