RPO reviews National T-20 teams security plan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO), Waseem Ahmed Khan, reviewed the security arrangements for ongoing National T-20 tournament being played at Multan cricket stadium here on Thursday.

He directed officials concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements for transportation of teams.

He said that Multan enjoys historical and cultural identity across the world adding that sports will promote its cultural and historical importance, , said a handout issued here.

Earlier, SP Sadar Rao Naeem briefed him about the security plan in length.

The RPO ordered to further improve the security for the tournament, it added.