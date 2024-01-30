RPO reviews ongoing construction work at Safe City Project

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Syed Khurram Ali reviewed the ongoing construction work at Safe City Project and Khadimat Center Liaquat Bagh here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO), Syed Khurram Ali reviewed the ongoing construction work at Safe City Project and Khadimat Center Liaquat Bagh here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, the RPO issued instructions to the concerned authorities to complete the project within the stipulated time.

The police chief said that the project would prove to be an important milestone for the safety of life and property of the citizens of Rawalpindi, while the Khadmit Center would also play an important role in providing various facilities to the public under one roof.

On the occasion, SP Rawal Division Faisal Saleem gave a briefing about the daily progress on the construction work.