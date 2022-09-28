UrduPoint.com

RPO Reviews Overall Security Situation In Bannu

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2022 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO), Bannu, Syed Ashfaq Noor reviewed the ongoing crackdown on anti-social elements here on Wednesday and directed special teams to intensify action against drug peddlers.

Presiding over the police performance meeting held in his office, the RPO reviewed the overall security arrangements and directed all the personnel to take effective measures to eradicate the menace of drugs from society.

The RPO also directed to compile a list of criminals involved in drug peddling and share it with all police stations and check-posts.

He warned of taking departmental action against those policemen found guilty of negligence in duties.

He said that the Bannu district is a sensitive area and all security personnel should be ready round the clock to deal with any emergency situation.

He said that the installation of CCTV cameras would be completed soon and all the police personnel should make sure to wear helmets and jackets.

