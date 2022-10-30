RPO reviews overall security situation in Malakand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO), Malakand, Sajjad Khan on Sunday reviewed ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements and directed police officials to take effective measures for elimination of drug menace from the society.

He was chairing a police performance meeting held at his office in Saidu Sharif.

RPO examined overall security arrangements and directed to compile a list of criminals involved in drug selling and to share it with all police stations and check-posts.

Sajjad Khan said that police force have been fully equipped with digital tools so that no leniency would be tolerated in misconduct investigation process. He directed police jawans to be diligent in maintaining law and order in Malakand region and said that protection of lives and properties of the people was the prime responsibility of the force.