RPO reviews performance of Tahafaz Centers operating in four districts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali chaired a meeting held at the regional office to review the performance of the Protection Center established in the four districts of the region.

In the meeting, DSP Admin Shahida from Rawalpindi, ASP Maaz ur Rehman from Jhelum, DSP Azhar Shabir from Attock, DSP Naseeruddin from Chakwal, ADIG Naeem Akhtar and Victim Support Officers of all four districts and in charges participated.

Focal persons of four districts while giving a briefing to RPO Rawalpindi regarding the performance of protection centers said that services were provided to more than 3,000 people across the region, including women, disabled persons, transgenders, etc.

According to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) these people were sent to various institutions, NGOs and rehabilitation centers.

Besides, special vehicle sign cards for driving were issued to 46 people with hearing loss and speech impairment in Rawalpindi.

RPO Rawalpindi while issuing instructions to the participants said that all persons who have been entrusted to other institutions or NGOs should also keep in touch regularly. Protection Centers are playing the role of an excellent supporters for the deprived sections of society whose performance is being evaluated regularly.