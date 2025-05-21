Open Menu

RPO Reviews Police Stations Performance During Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2025 | 09:46 PM

RPO reviews police stations performance during visit

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfaraz Alpa visited Chaklala, Civil Lines and Women Police Stations to review performance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfaraz Alpa visited Chaklala, Civil Lines and Women Police Stations to review performance.

During the visit to the police stations, he reviewed all the relevant records, buildings, referrals, front desks and issued special instructions to the concerned officers. The RPO also issued instructions to clean the environment.

The RPO reviewed the investigation and progress of heinous cases in the police stations and also took a briefing from the concerned officers and issued orders to the concerned that the records of the police stations should be completed in a timely manner and he added that the citizens visiting to the police station should be treated with a smile.

He further said that the quality of public service delivery is being further improved at the police station level, while the justice must be done and transparency in the investigation of cases to be ensured at all level.

