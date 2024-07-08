RPO Reviews Processions' Routes
Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 03:30 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Chaudhari reviewed different routes of procession for 6th to 10th of Muharram here Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said implementation of code of conduct regarding Muharram ul Haram was first preference of the police department.
He claimed on having exemplary connection of organisers of processions and majalis, peace committee's members with the police force.
He stressed to cultivate exemplary unity among ranks of different schools of thought in the current holy days.
He warned that nobody would be permitted to commit lawlessness in any part of the district.
He stressed on evolving mutual coordination, respect and brotherhood in holidays of Muharram particularly and whole year in general.
DPO Ismail Kharak brief the RPO over multiple arrangements of Muharram on the occasion.
